Fraudsters are using deepfake technology with growing frequency to help them bypass digital identity verification checks, Entrust has warned.

The identity security specialist revealed the findings in its Entrust Onfido 2025 Identity Fraud Report yesterday. It is based on data collected from the millions of identity verifications the vendor makes each year across 195 countries.

It claimed that deepfakes now comprise 24% of fraudulent attempts to pass motion-based biometrics checks, which are used by banks and other service providers to authenticate users.

These typically feature a form of “active liveness” that requires the user to engage in a task and are therefore harder to fake. However, the growing accessibility and sophistication of face swap apps and generative AI (GenAI) is playing into the hands of the fraudsters, the report claimed.

Deepfakes are used far less (5%) in attempts to bypass more basic selfie-based authentication mechanisms, according to the report.

However, Entrust claimed to have recorded a deepfake attack on average once every five minutes in 2024.

By utilizing the AI-powered technology in this way, fraudsters can bypass identity verification during Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, to open new accounts and hijack existing ones.

They do so via “injection attacks” which insert fake content into the data stream between user and service provider.

“The purpose of an injection attack is to manipulate video or photo feeds to bypass the usual onboarding capture process and introduce a false identity into the system,” the report explained. “This makes them of particular concern for businesses who verify customer identities as part of their KYC onboarding obligations.”

Entrust also warned of a surge in deepfake use for creating fake celebrity endorsement and other videos to promote investment and other scams, as well as mis/disinformation campaigns.

Simon Horswell, senior fraud specialist at Entrust, urged all business leaders to take note of these fast-evolving trends.

“This year’s data underscores this alarming trend, highlighting how fraudsters are rapidly evolving their techniques. These threats are pervasive, touching every facet of business, government and individuals alike,” he added.

“To stay ahead, security teams must proactively adapt their strategies, prioritize monitoring these emerging threats and prepare their organizations to face this new reality. It’s no longer optional; it’s imperative.”