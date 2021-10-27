EC-Council Offers Free Cybersecurity Training

The International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council) has launched its first-ever MOOC certification series.

A MOOC, or massive open online course, is a training program that offers free education in an online environment, with no limit placed upon class size.

The EC-Council’s MOOC, which has been named the Essentials Series, is devoted to cybersecurity and will offer certifications in network defense, ethical hacking and digital forensics. In addition, students will have access to eCourseware, video lectures, and lab tutorials.

EC-Council’s Academic Division announced the launch of the MOOC today. It said that the series was designed to help students prepare to start an entry-level role in the information security and cybersecurity industries.

“The EC-Council Academia Division will now offer the Essentials Series, a free education series offering instructor-led and hybrid learning education courses for students and professionals alike,” said an EC-Council spokesperson.

The Essentials Series was developed by the same developers who created the widely recognized United States Department of Defense (DoD)–approved Certified Network Defender (CND), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) certifications.

Wesley Alvarez, director of academics within EC-Council’s office in Tampa, Florida, said: “The number of cybersecurity education programs and resources in today’s environment can be overwhelming to educators and students. It is hard to sort through what models and approaches are highly effective and align clearly to industry workforce roles and skills.

“Our new approach with the Essentials Series teaches students self-paced essential cybersecurity topics in a nonthreatening environment that can be used independently or in the classroom.”

Course participants will be offered an option to upgrade their learning experience with cyber range technologies, including challenges and flag submissions, cyber competitions, and industry certifications.

“We want students on a career-based education track as they begin high school to learn the basics, but to also gain an understanding of their passion and skills while they are establishing confidence,” said Alvarez.

The EC-Council is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has certified over 237,000 professionals from 145 countries. The Council created the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program, among other cybersecurity certifications.