ENISA Launches First State of EU Cybersecurity Report

European institutions are likely to experience disruptions due to cyber-attacks in the near future, according to a report by the EU’s Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA).

In its first-ever Report on the State of Cybersecurity in the Union, published on December 3, ENISA said the cyber threat level to the EU between July 2023 and June 2024 was substantial.

This means that EU entities were likely directly targeted by threat actors during the reported period or could be exposed to breaches via recently discovered vulnerabilities.

There was a notable escalation in cyber-attacks during the reported periods according the ENISA, setting new benchmarks in the variety and number of incidents and their consequences.

Additionally, severe disruptions of essential and vital entities or EU institutions, bodies, and agencies (EUIBA) due to future cyber-attacks are considered a realistic possibility.

“As geopolitical and economic tensions grow, cyber warfare escalates with espionage, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns becoming key tools for nations to manipulate events and secure a strategic advantage,” the report read.

DDoS and Ransomware, Top Threats

Denial-of-service (DoS) and ransomware attacks were the most reported forms of attack and accounted for more than half of the events observed, followed by threats against data.