EU Sanctions Russian Cyber Actors for “Destabilizing Actions”

The European Union (EU) has announced sanctions against Russian cyber actors for carrying out attacks and disinformation campaigns abroad.

The European Council imposed measures against 16 individuals and three entities described as undertaking “destabilizing actions abroad” on behalf of the Russian state.

It is the first time the intragovernmental agency has issued sanctions under a framework set up in October 2024, with the EU condemning the Kremlin’s “intensifying campaign of hybrid activities” when the powers were agreed.

All organizations and individuals designated under the new sanctions will be subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies will be forbidden from making funds available to them.

Additionally, all persons included in the sanctions will be banned from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Read now: US Treasury Targets Russian Entities in Cyber Influence Campaign

GRU Unit 29155 Targeted by EU Sanctions

Among the entities included in the sanctions is Unit 29155, part of the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU). The Council said Unit 29155 has been involved in foreign assassinations and destabilisation activities such as bombings and cyber-attacks across Europe.

It added that some of the Unit’s military personnel are active in Ukraine, Western Europe and Africa.

In September 2024, a joint advisory from the US and eight other governments accused Unit 29155 of launching cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine and NATO countries for espionage and sabotage purposes.

This includes deploying the destructive WhisperGate wiper malware against Ukraine government and critical sector organizations in the lead up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Crackdown on Russian Influence Operations

A number of the designated entities and individuals are accused of being behind coordinated Russian propaganda and disinformation operations abroad.

This includes Sofia Zakharova, the department head in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for the Development of Information and Communication Technologies and Communications Infrastructure, and Nikolai Tupikin, head and founder of GK Struktura.

These individuals were identified by the EU as coordinating the “Doppelganger” digital disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating information and spreading disinformation in support of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and targeting EU member states, the US and Ukraine.

The Council also listed the disinformation network Groupe Panafricain pour le Commerce et l’Investissement and its founder Harouna Douamba for carrying out pro-Russian covert influence operations, particularly in the Central African Republic and Burkina Faso.

In addition, the news agency African Initiative and its editor-in-chief have been sanctioned for spreading Russian propaganda and disinformation on the African continent.

The EU sanctions targeted other individuals involved in various destabilization activities, including a former parliamentary assistant of a member of the German Parliament, Eugen Schmidt, for actively colluding with Russian intelligence officers.