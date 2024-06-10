The winners of the European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards were announced at a ceremony held at Tapa Tapa, London, on June 5 at Infosecurity Europe 2024 .

The awards celebrated the industry’s best blogs, podcasts, and vlogs, as well as the exceptional talent who contribute to these forums. The award ceremony was organised by Eskenzi PR, sponsored by Keeper Security, KnowBe4 and Coro, in partnership with the IT Security Guru and Infosecurity Magazine.

This year’s winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including:

Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security

Rachel Cheyfitz, director of product and corporate marketing, Coro

Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate, KnowBe4

Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-Founder and Director of Eskenzi PR

Brian Honan, founder of the European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards and CEO of BH Consulting

Beth Maundrill and James Coker, Infosecurity Magazine

For the 2024 awards, new categories were introduced that highlighted those championing change in the industry, through The Conversation Starter, which was won by the Cyber Empathy podcast.

As well as awards recognising the next generation of content creators, from The Newcomer award to The Visionary, for best use of new media (like TikTok, Substack, LinkedIn Newsletters, etc.).

Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-Founder and Director of Eskenzi PR, said: “It’s always such a pleasure to host the European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards. Every year it gets harder to pick winners, which is a testament to the exceptional talent of the cybersecurity industry. Not only are these creators crucial for educating the industry and wider public, but they’re also keeping us entertained! A huge congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!”

Additionally, a raffle at the event raised over £500 for the NSPCC, the cybersecurity industry’s chosen charity.

Full list of winners: