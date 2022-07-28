Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

European Police Arrest 100 Suspects in BEC Crackdown

European police have released details of two major operations against business email compromise (BEC) fraudsters, which resulted in the arrest of close to 100 suspects.

Operation Wine Cellar and Operation Theatre were carried out in November 2021 but are only now being made public due to operational reasons, Europol said.

They were carried out by the Anti-Economic Crime Department of the Budapest Metropolitan Police with the support of Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre.

The Budapest Metropolitan Police made the arrests after working its way through two complex fraud cases.

They involved an organized crime group in the region which targeted state-owned companies with fake invoices.

“The criminals would impersonate a service company to inform their victims that the service company now had a new bank account to which the payments for the provided services should be sent,” Europol explained.

“Once the payments were made to the bank accounts controlled by the criminals, the funds would be moved around to conceal their illegal origin.”

The scheme defrauded 94 organizations in this way, racking up profits of €2.8m for the scammers.

The gang is said to have used a “sophisticated money laundering infrastructure” to obfuscate the flow of proceeds from these crimes and hamper investigator efforts to track it down.

Europol money laundering specialists and financial analysts were sent to Hungary on both action days to help investigators with house searches and forensic analysis of seized devices, the policing group said.

BEC has for several years been the highest-earning cybercrime type for threat actors. In 2021, it resulted in losses of $2.4bn for victims, over a third of the total reported to the FBI that year.

Around a year ago police in Europe arrested nearly two dozen suspects in a €1m BEC bust.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

European Police Arrest 100 Suspects in BEC Crackdown

2
News

Cyber-Criminal Offers 5.4m Twitter Users’ Data

3
News

Senators Introduce Quantum Encryption Preparedness Law

4
News

Criminals Use Malware as Messaging Bots to Steal Data

5
Interview

#VideoInterview: Live From Infosec22 - Sarb Sembhi, Virtually Informed

6
Opinion

UX Design is Key to Creating Privacy Controls that Unlock Value 

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint