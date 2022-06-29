Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

FBI: Beware Deepfakes Used to Apply for Remote Jobs

The FBI has released a new public service announcement (PSA) warning employers not to fall for fraudulent attempts from job candidates to land remote working roles.

It said that voice spoofing and stolen personally identifiable information (PII) are used to trick managers into waving the applications through.

“Complaints report the use of voice spoofing, or potentially voice deepfakes, during online interviews of the potential applicants,” the PSA noted.

“In these interviews, the actions and lip movement of the person seen interviewed on-camera do not completely coordinate with the audio of the person speaking. At times, actions such as coughing, sneezing, or other auditory actions are not aligned with what is presented visually.”

The end goal for the scammers appears to be landing a remote working role in which they can access sensitive customer and corporate information from their new employer.

“The remote work or work-from-home positions identified in these reports include information technology and computer programming, database, and software related job functions,” the FBI explained.

“Notably, some reported positions include access to customer PII, financial data, corporate IT databases and/or proprietary information.”

In some of these incidents, employers apparently raised the alarm after pre-employment background checks revealed that the PII submitted by some applicants belonged to someone else.

As deepfake technology becomes more affordable and convincing, cyber-criminals are trying it out in various use cases.

In February, the FBI warned that scammers were using it on video conferencing platforms to effect business email compromise (BEC) attacks.

In this case, CEO inboxes were compromised and meeting invites were sent to various employees. Once on the virtual meeting platform, the ‘CEO’ says their video is broken and attendees are instead forced to listen to deepfake audio urging them to make a large bank transfer.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

Cybercrime: A Clear and Present Danger

2
News

Cybersecurity Researchers Launch New Malware Hunting Tool YARAify

3
News

New UnRAR Vulnerability Could Lead to Zimbra Webmail Hack

4
News

Amazon Fixes High Severity Vulnerability in Amazon Photos Android App

5
Blog

Travel and Hospitality Fraud is Growing: Here’s How it Works

6
Interview

Q&A: Jake Moore

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint