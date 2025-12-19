FBI Disrupts Russian Crypto Laundering Hub Enabling Cybercrime

The FBI has led an operation that seized websites and infrastructure linked to E-Note, a cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly enabled cybercrime.

In a statement published on December 17, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said the crypto exchange hub had been taken down and announced unsealing an indictment against Mykhalio Petrovich Chudnovets, a 39-year-old Russian national.

The operation involved the FBI, the Michigan State Police’s Michigan Cyber Command Center (MC3), the German Federal Criminal Police Office and the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation.