Global Lawyers Unveil Cyber Best Practices for Execs

The International Bar Association (IBA) has published what it claims to be a “first-of-its-kind” report to guide senior executives and boards to protect their organization from cyber risk.

Released today, Global perspectives on protecting against cyber risks: best governance practices for senior executives and boards of directors, is a lengthy document designed to give leaders insight into the main elements of a strong cyber-risk management program.

Co-chairs of the IBA Presidential Task Force on Cyber Security, Søren Skibsted and Luke Dembosky, argued that while cyber risk is rapidly evolving and global, regulators have struggled to keep pace.

“The reality is that, in the few places they exist, cybersecurity regulations vary considerably in terms of requirements, level of detail, and the method of supervision and enforcement. Guidance documents are often fragmented, and sector- or country-specific, and there is no globalized approach or set of principles for governance of cybersecurity risks,” they added.

“As a result, there is a lack of structured overview of best practices through which boards and senior management can look at cybersecurity and compliance.”

The report is the IBA’s attempt to fill this gap and draws on reporting from 10 jurisdictions – Australia, Brazil, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, Singapore, Uganda, the UK and the US.

Its recommendations for senior execs and boards include: