Google Blocked 2.36 Million Policy-Violating Apps

Google Play has blocked 2.36 million policy-violating apps from being published and banned 158,000 developer accounts associated with harmful activities in 2024.

More than 92% of Google’s human reviews for harmful apps are now AI-assisted, the tech giant said in a new report released on Wednesday. This allows faster and more accurate detection, helping prevent malicious apps from reaching users before they can cause damage, according to the report.

Enhanced Privacy and Data Protection

To further protect user data, Google said it blocked 1.3 million apps from accessing sensitive information unnecessarily.

The “Data deletion” feature, mandated last year, provides users with greater control over their app data. Additionally, over 91% of app installs now incorporate the latest Android 13 security protections.

Google’s Play Integrity API has also been instrumental in preventing fraud, bots and data theft. Apps utilizing Play Integrity tools have seen 80% lower usage from unverified sources.

Expanding Play Protect and Fraud Prevention

Google Play Protect, which scans over 200 billion apps daily, has significantly improved real-time scanning capabilities. In 2024, it identified 13 million new malicious apps from outside Google Play.

New fraud prevention measures include:

Reminder notifications in Chrome to re-enable Play Protect

Temporary disabling of Play Protect scanning during calls to counter social engineering attacks

Automatic revocation of permissions for potentially harmful apps

Additionally, Play Protect’s fraud protection pilot, now active in nine regions, has prevented 36 million risky installations and shielded 10 million devices from threats.

New Badging System for Trusted Apps

Google recently introduced official badges for government apps to help users identify legitimate services and prevent impersonation scams. A new badge for VPN apps ensures users can find services committed to higher security standards.

By collaborating with developers, governments and industry leaders, the tech giant continues to refine security practices and enhance app safety across the Play Store.