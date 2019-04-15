Huawei Poses 'No Threat' According to Belgium, Trump Not Convinced

The Belgian Centre for Cybersecurity (CCB) has reportedly decided not to issue "a negative opinion" on Huawei following several months of investigation with no concrete evidence found.

According to The Brussels Times, the CCB has been looking for evidence of spying by Huawei. This comes as the Chinese technology company has faced several accusations globally of spying.

In Belgium, Huawei works with Proximus, Orange and Telenet/Base. It also opened a cybersecurity lab in Brussels back in March.

CCB spokesperson Katrien Eggers said, "A final report on the issue will not be produced as yet because the situation is still being monitored."

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission wants to monitor the company rather than issue a blanket ban on its technology, which is putting it at odds with the US.

US President Donald Trump has tweeted a complaint about the appointment of a former Obama cybersecurity official as a lobbyist for Huawei.