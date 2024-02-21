Cybercriminals are ditching hacking into corporate networks and are instead using legitimate credentials to access and compromise them, with a 71% spike in cyber-attacks caused by exploiting identity, according to IBM.



In its 2024 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, published on February 21, 2024, IBM observed that compromising valid identities represented 30% of the total initial access vectors used in 2023. This represents a big jump from 2022, when this method only accounted for 16% of initial access vectors. Phishing also represented 30% of the initial access vectors used in 2023, an 11% drop compared to 2022.

Top initial access vectors X-Force observed in 2022 and 2023 and their associated ID from the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix. Incidents can have more than one initial access technique observed. Source: IBM X-Force

There are several ways to get hold of valid accounts, including: Obtaining, sometimes buying, credentials and databases from previous data breaches sold on the dark web

Or through infostealers, pieces of malware designed to steal personal and enterprise credentials, personally identifiable information and banking and crypto wallet information. In 2023, X-Force observed a 266% increase in infostealing malware. Businesses Need Unified Identity Access Management Solutions Julian David, CEO of techUK, commented: “In an era marked by the growing sophistication of cybercriminals who exploit legitimate accounts to breach business defenses, IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index serves as a stark wake-up call. In an IBM public statement, Martin Borrett, technical director of IBM Security, UK and Ireland (UKI), suggested ways to mitigate this growing threat. “Addressing cybersecurity challenges requires a strategic approach, emphasizing the reinforcement of foundational security measures. Streamlining identity management through a unified Identity and Access Management (IAM) provider and strengthening legacy applications with modern security protocols are crucial steps in mitigating risks.



“Additionally, subjecting your system to rigorous stress tests by skilled offensive security teams proves invaluable in uncovering potential weaknesses. This insight is pivotal for crafting a robust incident response plan that engages all teams, from IT professionals to C-suite executives.” 2024 Threat Intelligence Index’s Other Key Findings Other key findings from the 2024 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index include: A focus on critical infrastructure, with nearly 70% of attacks globally targeting critical infrastructure in 2023

An 11.5% drop in ransomware attacks targeting enterprises in 2023,

Data theft and leak incidents as cyber-attacks’ top impact, with 32% of the global incidents observed in 2023 resulting in a data breach

A growing trend of using legitimate tools for hacking purposes, with 32% of cyber-attacks involving this tactic

Top impacts X-Force observed in incident response engagements in 2023. Incidents can have more than one impact observed. Source: IBM X-Force