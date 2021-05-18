IBM to Acquire Waeg

American multinational technology company IBM today announced plans to acquire Waeg, a leading Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner based in Brussels.

By acquiring Waeg, IBM hopes to extend the range of Salesforce services it can offer and progress its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

IBM said the deal would "build on its continued investment in Salesforce consulting services to meet the rising client demand for experience-led business transformation and new customer engagement strategies backed by data, AI, and machine learning."

This news follows IBM's acquisition of leading US Salesforce consultancy 7Summits in January 2021.

Waeg was established in 2014 and employs 130 people in offices in Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal. It provides a full complement of Salesforce consulting services, including business-to-business commerce, digital strategy advisory, marketing automation and customer experience design, implementation, and managed services.

The company works with organizations across a range of industries, but its expertise is most highly concentrated in manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences.

Waeg holds expert distinctions in Salesforce's Navigator program in Manufacturing, Pardot, and Salesforce B2B Commerce and holds over 400 Salesforce certifications.

"Salesforce continues to play a critical role in companies' digital transformations as they adapt to the conditions created by the pandemic," said Mark Foster, senior vice president, IBM Services and Global Business Services.

"Trust is the new currency of customer and employment engagement, and every touchpoint is an opportunity to personalize the relationship."

Foster added that Waeg's Salesforce expertise would help IBM customers move with the times.

He said: "Waeg's strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations."

Foster's expectations are in alliance with Waeg's mission as described by the company's co-founder and managing partner Chris Timmerman.

Timmerman said: "Waeg's growth was built on the simple notion of helping our clients successfully navigate constantly changing customer demands. Now, as we join forces with IBM, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce capabilities to accelerate that growth across Europe."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. It is expected to close this quarter.