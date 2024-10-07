ICO Releases New Data Protection Audit Framework

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a new audit framework to help businesses comply with data protection rules.

The framework, which is an extension of the ICO’s existing Accountability Framework, provides nine distinct toolkits for areas that are likely to be analyzed during a data protection audit.

These are: accountability, records management, information and cybersecurity, training and awareness, data sharing, data requests, personal data breaches, AI and age-appropriate design.

Each toolkit contains:

Audit control measures to manage identified risks and ensure you are effectively complying with data protection law

How ICO expectations can be met in relation to each of the control measures

A downloadable data protection audit tracker to enable you to conduct your own assessment of compliance

Additional options to consider based on examples of good practice seen by the ICO during its audits

The ICO said the framework is designed to be a “useful starting point” for businesses to assess and audit their privacy management practices.

However, the framework is not exhaustive, and following the approach set out does not guarantee that an organization’s processing meets all the legal requirements that apply.

Ian Hulme, Director of Regulatory Assurance at the ICO, commented: “Our new audit framework will help businesses build trust and encourage a positive data protection culture, as well as being flexible in targeting the most pressing areas of compliance. We want to empower organizations to embrace data protection as an asset, not just a legal requirement."

New Framework Targets Large Orgs

The framework is targeting large businesses and organizations in the public, private and third sectors. It is not directly applicable to small businesses and organizations.

It is designed to be used by individuals with familiarity with the legal framework and who have responsibilities for ensuring their organization complies with data protection law.

This includes senior management, data protection officers and internal compliance auditors.

