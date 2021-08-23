Infosecurity Europe Moves to ExCeL London in 2022

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, will run from Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 June 2022 in its new home, ExCeL London.

For many years, Infosecurity Europe, organised by RX (Reed Exhibitions), has taken place at London Olympia. The last two editions of the in-person event have been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the organizers, the change of venue will allow the event to continually evolve and grow the exhibition and conference program to keep pace with the ever-increasing importance of cybersecurity.