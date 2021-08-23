Infosecurity Europe Moves to ExCeL London in 2022

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, will run from Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 June 2022 in its new home, ExCeL London.
For many years, Infosecurity Europe, organised by RX (Reed Exhibitions), has taken place at London Olympia. The last two editions of the in-person event have been postponed due to COVID-19.
According to the organizers, the change of venue will allow the event to continually evolve and grow the exhibition and conference program to keep pace with the ever-increasing importance of cybersecurity.
"Infosecurity Europe will run from Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 June 2022 in ExCeL London"
Nicole Mills, exhibition director at Infosecurity Group, says: “Our fantastic partnership with London Olympia has played an integral part in our journey to become Europe’s premier information security event, and largest community of cybersecurity professionals. In that time, the importance of information security across every facet of society and business has increased enormously, and ExCeL London offers us the perfect platform for the next stage in our development.”
Mills refers to the larger size and greater flexibility of the space and facilities offered at ExCeL London and the regeneration of the local area around ExCeL London.
Simon Mills, Executive Director of ExCeL London, adds: “We are delighted that Infosecurity Europe, the largest gathering of the information security community in Europe, has chosen ExCeL London as its new home.”