Interpol-Led Africa Cyber Surge II Nets 14 Cybercrime Suspects

A collaborative effort led by Interpol, known as Africa Cyber Surge II, has yielded significant results in combating cybercrime across the African continent.

The joint initiative, supported by international and national law enforcement agencies alongside private sector cybersecurity companies, has led to the successful arrest of 14 suspected cyber-criminals. The operation also identified over 20,000 suspicious cyber networks associated with financial losses exceeding $40m.

Launched in April 2023 with funding from the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, the German Federal Foreign Office and the Council of Europe, Africa Cyber Surge II encompassed 25 African countries.

This concerted multinational endeavor brought together Interpol, Afripol and prominent private sector cybersecurity firms. Its primary focus was to counter various cyber-threats such as extortion, phishing, business email compromise and online scams. The impact of the operation was felt across multiple nations, including Cameroon, Nigeria and Mauritius, resulting in the substantial dismantling of malicious online infrastructure.

Read more about cybercrime in Africa: Espionage Attacks in North Africa Linked to “Stealth Soldier” Backdoor

Group-IB, a partner of Interpol, played a crucial role by providing invaluable insights from its threat intelligence database, which concentrated on identifying malicious infrastructure in Africa. These insights enabled various Interpol member countries in Africa to carry out targeted takedown operations against cyber-criminals.

Beyond the operational successes, Africa Cyber Surge II emphasized the importance of knowledge-sharing, Group-IB said in a blog post published earlier today. Experts from various fields participated in events and discussions, sharing insights on tackling cyber threats.

The achievements of Africa Cyber Surge II build upon those of its predecessor, Africa Cyber Surge, which aimed to identify compromised infrastructure and cyber-criminals in the region.

The ongoing collaboration between Interpol, Afripol and private sector partners such as Group-IB underscores the shared commitment to eradicating cybercrime in Africa and enhancing global cybersecurity efforts.