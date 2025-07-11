ISACA Addresses Experience Gap with CISA Associate Designation

ISACA has launched the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Associate designation, enabling CISA exam passers without the required experience to kickstart their careers in IT audit.

The new CISA Associate will help students and graduates make their first step into the IT audit profession.

One of the biggest challenges for those looking to pursue a career in cybersecurity is a lack of experience but by passing the CISA exam, candidates can demonstrate their knowledge and desire to pursue a career in IT audit.

Academic students who have fewer than five years of experience in IT auditing can pursue this designation when registering for the CISA exam.

According to a recent ISACA survey, 92% of independent hiring managers agree that a CISA exam passer demonstrates significant skill in IT audit and possesses a hiring edge.

“ISACA is committed to addressing the skills gap in the audit and broader cybersecurity domains and to equipping students with the skills required to start a dynamic career in a way that can be demonstrated to potential employers,” said Jeff Angle, ISACA senior director, academic and workforce development.

After passing the CISA exam, there is a $25 application fee to apply for the designation.

There are no CPE requirements, but those who receive the CISA Associate must maintain an active ISACA membership at any level to keep the designation.

The designation expires after four years or after becoming CISA certified.

Candidates will need the required work experience to earn the full CISA credential.

ISACA said that CISA has been the gold standard for IS/IT audit certification for more than 45 years, attesting that IT auditors can meet current and future challenges.

More than 219,000 professionals have earned the CISA certification since inception in 1978.