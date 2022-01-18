Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Italian Denies Literary Wire Fraud

An Italian citizen, employed in London’s publishing industry, has refuted charges that he fraudulently obtained unpublished manuscripts by impersonating other people online.

The United States Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on January 5 accusing 29-year-old Filippo Bernardini of using digital deception to amass the unpublished manuscripts of hundreds of books. 

“Filippo Bernardini allegedly impersonated publishing industry individuals in order to have authors, including a Pulitzer Prize winner, send him prepublication manuscripts for his own benefit,” said US attorney Damian Williams.

It is alleged that from at least August 2016 through July 2021, Bernardini created fake email accounts which he used to impersonate genuine literary talent agencies, publishing houses and literary scouts.

“Bernardini created these accounts by registering more than 160 internet domains that were crafted to be confusingly similar to the real entities that they were impersonating, including only minor typographical errors that would be difficult for the average recipient to identity during a cursory review,” said the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in a statement.

One tactic allegedly employed by Bernardini was to replace the letter’ m’ used in a genuine domain name with the lower-case letters’ r’ and ‘n’ when registering a look-alike domain.

Reportedly among the list of individuals allegedly defrauded by Bernardini are American actor, director and screenwriter Ethan Hawke, and renowned author of The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood.

Bernardini is further accused of phishing two employees of a New York City-based literary scouting company to gain access to a database maintained by that company. 

The defendant was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 5. He was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. 

Following the allegations, Bernardini was suspended from his position at the UK arm of the American publishing company and ViacomCBS subsidiary, Simon & Schuster

In a statement released Wednesday, Simon & Schuster said it was “shocked and horrified” by Bernardini’s alleged crimes. 

On Thursday, Bernardini entered a plea of not guilty before Manhattan federal court. Judge Lewis Liman set bail at $300,000 and said Bernardini could be released once he had been placed under electronic monitoring.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

ReliaQuest Opens Office in India

2
News

Italian Denies Literary Wire Fraud

3
News

New Data Center Coming to Georgia

4
News

Less Than a Fifth of Cyber Leaders Feel Confident Their Organization is Cyber-Resilient

5
Opinion

The Future of Cloud-Native in a Brave New World

6
News

Joint Law Enforcement Action Takes Down VPN Service

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security