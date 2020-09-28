Ivanti Adds VPN and MDM Technolgies in Double Acquisition

Ivanti has announced the acquisitions of mobile device management vendor MobileIron and secure access and VPN provider Pulse Secure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ivanti will acquire all outstanding shares of MobileIron for a total value of approximately $872m. Financial details for the Pulse Secure acquisition have not been disclosed. Ivanti said, by bringing MobileIron and Pulse Secure into its portfolio, organizations will be able to manage and secure users, devices, data and access to ensure that every device in an organization is covered.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will be led by Ivanti chairman and CEO Jim Schaper. “By combining MobileIron and Pulse Secure with Ivanti, we are creating a leader in the large and growing unified endpoint management, security and enterprise service management markets,” he said.

“We now have the most comprehensive set of software solutions that addresses the growing market demand for the future of work,” Schaper added. “With the integration of our industry knowledge and complementary product offerings, Ivanti will be well positioned to provide our expansive customer base with the critical tools needed to tackle IT challenges in the new normal.”

Simon Biddiscombe, CEO of MobileIron, said he was “thrilled to join forces with Ivanti and Pulse Secure” as the a combination will “accelerate MobileIron’s ability to help organizations quickly and securely embrace the future of work, in which employees, IT infrastructures and customers are everywhere – and mobile devices provide access to everything.”

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure, said: “We believe that organizations looking for unified endpoint management and secure access solutions will see the combined platform as a new, highly focused partnership with the capabilities to deliver a complete, best-in-class, global solution.”

The announcement follows reports of extensive attacks on Pulse Secure’s VPN solutions. with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency issuing an alert advising users to apply a patch for exploit CVE-2019-11510.