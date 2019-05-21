KnowBe4 Announces Acquisition of CLTRe

KnowBe4 has announced the acquisition of CLTRe, adding the capability to measure security culture into its portfolio.

Led by Kai Roer, CLTRe is a Norwegian company focused on helping organizations assess, build, maintain and measure a strong security posture. It will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of KnowBe4.

The acquisition will mean that CLTRe’s toolkit and Security Culture Framework will be available to all KnowBe4 customers later this year.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, said: “Today’s announcement brings KnowBe4 very valuable tools to help our customers measure what matters – their security culture – so they can make decisions about how to improve. We’re excited to welcome Kai and the CLTRe team to the KnowBe4 family and to enhance our European presence while supporting more global customers.”

Roer said that KnowBe4 “is a natural fit for our evidence-based analytics and measurement tools, as KnowBe4 customers will now be able to measure their security cultures, benchmark against their industry sectors, and pinpoint exactly what kind of security culture they have.”

He said: “With KnowBe4 and CLTRe, organizations can gain true insight into their security culture, improve their security with pinpoint accuracy, report their progress to their board of directors and educate their users to make smarter security decisions.”

CLTRe measures the seven dimensions of security culture: behavior, responsibilities, cognition, norms, compliance, communication and attitudes.

Listen to Kai Roer, along with Espen Otterstadt and Nicola Whiting, as Security Culture was discussed as part of the Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit.