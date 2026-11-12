Lego Group has taken its BrickLink Marketplace offline after identifying “unusual activity” on the platform.

An update was posted on November 11 by the Danish toy firm which said, “Our immediate priority was to secure the site, protect our members and ensure the integrity of BrickLink.”

The company is currently investigating the activity and said it needs to “fully understand” what has happened before bringing the site back online.

“That means containing the issue, investigating how it happened and checking for related issues.”

It is not yet known how long the downtime is expected to last and when the service will be reinstated.

BrickLink is an online marketplace owned by Lego Group where independent third-party sellers can buy and sell individual Lego parts – like eBay for Lego. Lego Group acquired the online marketplace in 2019.

The Lego marketplace has previously found itself at the center of security issues. In 2022, Salt Labs investigated BrickLink and found API vulnerabilities that could have allowed an attacker to take over user accounts, leak personal data and gain access to internal production data. Lego resolved the issues after Salt Labs disclosed the issues to the toy firm.

In November 2023 BrickLink was taken offline for a number of days due to a suspected cybersecurity incident.

Professional Lego reviewer Jay Ong, who runs Jay’s Bricks Blog, covered the downtime and noted that users were prompted to update their passwords. However, in an email he received at the time of the incident, he was reassured that his BrickLink account had not been compromised.

Image credt: credit: Ruslan Lytvyn / Shutterstock.com