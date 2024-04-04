The impact of Operation Cronos continues to hinder the LockBit ransomware group’s operations and the gang begun posting fake victim claims to its leak site.

Almost 80% of victim entries that appear on the group’s new data leak site post-Operation Cronos are illegitimate claims, according to a new report by Trend Micro, a Japanese cybersecurity firm that took part in the law enforcement operation that took down Lockbit’s infrastructure on February 19, 2024.

Over two-thirds of the listed victims (68%) were reuploads from attacks that occurred before Operation Cronos and 10% were victims of other ransomware groups – namely ALPHV/BlackCat and RansomHub.

Trend Micro also found that 7% of the post-Operation Cronos uploads had quickly been removed.

“14 victims were still not published and we did not find any public data other than the posts on the LockBit site that claim to verify the actual attack dates,” added the report.