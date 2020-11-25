LOQBOX Appoints Tim Porter as New Chief Risk Officer

Credit building company LOQBOX has announced the appointment of Tim Porter as its new chief risk officer (CRO).

Porter brings more than 30 years of experience in international banking, finance and consultancy to the role having previously held positions at Royal Bank of Scotland, Impact Plus and Standard Chartered Bank. He is also a fellow of the International Compliance Association and holds the ICA’s professional postgraduate diploma in governance, risk and compliance, and a diploma in financial crime prevention.

As LOQBOX’s new CRO, Porter – who has been working alongside the firm as a consultant since 2017 – will be responsible for all aspects of risk and compliance across the enterprise.

Porter said: “After working alongside LOQBOX for several years as a consultant, I am thrilled to join this team. Having watched their journey with interest over the last couple of years, it is certainly a great time to join the company and to be able to work with an engaged and positive team through the next phase. This is a very exciting opportunity for me.”

LOQBOX co-founder and Co-CEO, Gregor Mowat, added: “We are delighted to have Tim join us at such an exciting time in LOQBOX’s evolution. We are growing at pace and are extremely pleased to be adding talent to our senior team. Tim’s broad and global experience will really help us to keep on the right path towards a successful future.”