Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Over 20 Flaws Discovered in Popular Healthcare Software

Multiple vulnerabilities in a popular healthcare software provider’s products may have put at risk the data of over 90 million patients.

OpenEMR develops open source electronic health record (EHR) and practice management tools, which are used to serve an estimated 30 million patients in the US and over three-times that number globally.

However, according to a report released by researchers at Project Insecurity this week, its products were riddled with over 20 serious issues.

These included nine separate SQL injection vulnerabilities, four remote code execution flaws and several arbitrary file read, write and delete bugs. Others included a portal authentication bypass, unauthenticated information disclosure, and cross-site request forgery.

The group reached out to the vendor on July 7 and gave it a month to fix the bugs before going public.

The firm has now patched “most” of the vulnerabilities disclosed, according to the BBC.

"The OpenEMR community takes security seriously and considered this vulnerability report high priority since one of the reported vulnerabilities did not require authentication,” a statement noted.

Healthcare was the industry most affected by breaches (24%) last year, and also the only sector in which insider threats (56%) outweighed those from external attackers (43%), according to Verizon.

Separate research from Thales eSecurity claimed that 70% of global healthcare organizations have been breached.

“Organizations such as OpenEMR who handle sensitive data are a prime target for attackers globally and cannot afford to have any gaps in their cybersecurity,” argued Keith Graham, CTO at SecureAuth Core Security.

“Keeping data available, confidential and safe isn’t just a business issue — it allows healthcare personnel to provide the best patient care possible. This discovery should act as a warning to other healthcare organizations to examine their own cybersecurity posture, including extensive pen testing, and improve their approach to authentication.”

Why Not Watch?

The Enemy Within: Overcoming a Company’s Greatest Security Vulnerability – Its People
The Enemy Within: Overcoming a Company’s Greatest Security Vulnerability – Its People
Automation for the People and Processes
Automation for the People and Processes
Uncovering Exploit Intelligence: How to Make Vulnerabilities Visible
Uncovering Exploit Intelligence: How to Make Vulnerabilities Visible
Preparing for the Threat of Data-Stealing Attacks
Preparing for the Threat of Data-Stealing Attacks
Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Pentagon Orders Soldiers to Switch Off GPS

2
News

Persistent DDoS Attacks Evolve at Internet Scale

3
News

Grey Hat Warning as UK Security Pros Consider the Dark Side

4
News

Healthcare Firm Exposes Data on 2m+ Mexicans

5
News

Over 20 Flaws Discovered in Popular Healthcare Software

6
News

US Adults Don't Know Cybersecurity Career Options

1
News

West Virginia Goes Mobile, Georgians Sue for Paper Vote

2
News

A New Guide to Implementing a Successful DLP Program

3
News

Hacker Gets a Hole in One with PGA Servers

4
Opinion

Dealing With Overlay Attacks: Adopting Built-In Security To Safeguard Mobile Experience

5
News

Chinese Cyber-Criminals Take Chances on the Surface Web

6
News

Accenture: CNI and Supply Chains at Risk

1
Webinar

Reduce Your Attack Surface, Marginalize the Breach

2
Webinar

The SecOps Imperative: How to Bridge the Security and Operations Gap

3
Webinar

Automation for the People and Processes

4
Webinar

Email Security: How to Tackle the Ongoing Risk in your Inbox

5
Webinar

How to Secure the Four Corners of Modern IT

6
Webinar

Best Practices and Future Direction of Security Awareness Training

1
Opinion

Are Bug Bounty Programs the Answer to Secure Endpoints?

2
Next-Gen

Interview: Aimee Laycock, CLTRe

3
News

UK Gov Launches Consultation to Speed-Up Cybersecurity Strategy

4
Opinion

It Started with a Phish

5
Blog

What Can the World Cup Teach Us About Cybersecurity?

6
Magazine Feature

Cybersecurity on a Budget