G7 nations have identified cyber threats as the most significant risk they face, for the second consecutive year, As the Munich Security Conference (MSC)opened in Germany on February 13, the event’s partner consultancy, Kekst CNC, released the latest edition of its annual security risk report, the Munich Security Index (MSI) 2026. The findings show that G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US) ranked "cyber-attacks on their country" as their top concern in 2025, followed by "economic or financial crisis" and "disinformation campaigns from enemies." This marked the second year in a row that cyber threats have held the top spot, rising sharply from fourth place in 2021 and seventh in 2022.

The G7 risk chart, Munich Security Index 2026. Source: Munich Security Conference

Cyber threats are detailed a top priority in Germany, the UK and Japan, where 75%, 74%, and 70% of respondents, respectively, identified cyber-attacks as one of their nation’s most serious risks. Meanwhile, in the BICS grouping, which refer to BRICS (Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa) minus Russia, cyber-attacks have fallen to eighth place in 2025, down from fourth in 2024. These nations now view "climate change" as their most urgent risk, followed by "extreme weather and forest fires" and "rising inequality." Disinformation ranks seventh on their list.

The BICS risk chart, Munich Security Index 2026. Source: Munich Security Conference