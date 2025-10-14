Senior Execs Falling Short on Cyber-Attack Preparedness, NCSC Warns

Senior executives must do better to prepare for almost inevitable future cyber-attacks and cannot rely on government alone for protection, the UK government has warned.

UK Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, today warned that cybersecurity has remained a concern for the middle management “for too long” and “only gets escalated to the seniors in a crisis.”

“The UK government is creating a strong partnership on cybersecurity, as we have shown through our work on Jaguar Land Rover, but I am clear that businesses cannot be protected by government alone,” he said, speaking at the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) headquarters in London on October 14.

Richard Horne, the NCSC’s director, stressed: “Ask any organization that’s experiencing a crisis such as a ransomware attack: ultimately, the CEO and the executive committee and other board members will have to run the crisis management.”

“The time to act is now. Every leader, whether you’re one person at your kitchen table or the boss of thousands of people, you must have a plan to defend against criminal cyber-attacks and you must have a plan for continuity. You must know how to keep going without your IT systems should a cyber-attack get through,” Horne continued.

These warnings came as the NCSC’s 2025 Annual Review, published on October 14, showed record-high numbers of “nationally significant” cyber incidents, with 204 events of such impact between September 2024 and August 2025, of which 18 were “highly significant”.

To prompt senior executives to better prepare for cyber threats, the preamble of the NCSC’s Annual Review included a letter from one CEO whose company suffered a high-profile cyber-attack earlier this year.

In this letter, Shirine Khoury-Haq, CEO of the Co-op Group, said: “The buck stops with us as senior leaders. Please continue to consider the best route to protecting your business, but also the best means to defend against an attack, including supporting customers and colleagues, at every possible stage.”