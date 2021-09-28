Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Nebraska County Attorney Indicted for Cyber-stalking

A former attorney for Dodge County, Nebraska, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two charges of cyber-stalking.

According to an indictment returned on September 24, Oliver J. Glass, age 46, stalked and harassed his estranged wife and her new romantic partner for nine months in 2020. 

Oliver and Katie Glass wed on March 28, 2009. She filed for separation in November 2018, and then for divorce in January 2020, around a month after she began a new romantic relationship. 

Oliver discovered in March 2020 that his estranged wife was seeing someone new. From March 6 to December 22, 2020, Oliver allegedly "used facilities of interstate commerce to engage in a course of conduct meant to harass and intimidate and to place under surveillance with the intent to harass and intimidate Victim 1 and Victim 2."

The indictment states that Oliver, along with two other employees at the Dodge County Attorney's Office, trawled an online law enforcement database to find data on Katie's new partner. Using their official credentials, the trio accessed the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System (NCJIS) roughly 16 times to gather information on the man, including his vehicle registration data "and other personal information."

Oliver is accused of using this information to surveil his estranged wife's partner's apartment. He allegedly drove slowly by the residence regularly and asked another Dodge County Attorney’s Office employee and members of local law enforcement to do likewise.

It is alleged that Oliver sent his wife's partner threatening and abusive messages via Facebook and iMessage in which he referenced the victim's car and home address. 

Multiple law enforcement officers, after hearing comments or receiving text messages from Oliver, reported believing that the attorney might harm his estranged wife and her partner. Oliver allegedly told a state trooper: "I'm so mad right now I could kill them both."

Oliver is further accused of asking officers with the Sheriff's Office and the Fremont Police Department to try to arrest his estranged wife and her partner for driving while under the influence.

Katie's partner was committed to a hospital, where he reportedly spent six days receiving psychiatric care, because of Oliver's alleged stalking and abuse.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

DDoS Attacks 25th Anniversary: A Wake-Up Call

2
News

Cyber-attack Floors British Payroll Firm

3
News

US Deports Convicted Cyber-criminal to Russia

4
News

Nebraska County Attorney Indicted for Cyber-stalking

5
News

New Emergency Fraud Hotline Launched in UK

6
Opinion

How To Improve Patch Management

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security