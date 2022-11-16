Most Neurodiverse Women in Tech Feel Unsupported: Study

A fifth of women working in tech are neurodiverse, but many have kept the fact to themselves despite high demand for their talent from security, aerospace and defense employers, according to a new study.

Social enterprise Code First Girls polled 1200 female tech workers in what it described as a landmark study.

It found that, despite one in five identifying as neurodiverse, over two-fifths (42%) had not made their employer or university aware, for reasons including not feeling comfortable doing so (46%), fear of being judged (45%) and a belief that it would impact their progression (34%).

Their fears are being borne out somewhat in the workplace – just 19% of those with neurodiverse conditions said they feel supported in their role.

However, this is despite an apparently strong demand for neurodiverse talent from employers such as defense giant BAE Systems and UK spy agency GCHQ. Code First Girls said these are just two of many employers actively seeking neurodiverse women to join their workforce.

“Diversity in cybersecurity is the key to giving businesses a competitive advantage by providing the right mix of minds to provide solutions to oncoming threats,” argued Code First Girls CEO, Anna Brailsford.

“However, as neurodiversity in technical teams continues to be highly sought after by businesses, it’s imperative that they must also simultaneously build inclusive work cultures to support their employees that identify as neurodiverse.”

GCHQ director of strategy, policy and engagement, Jo Cavan, said some of the agency’s most talented people have a neurodiverse profile, including dyslexia, autism, dyscalculia and dyspraxia.

“Having a diverse team and a mix of minds better equips us to carry out our mission and tackle new and emerging threats posed by terrorists, criminals and hostile states,” she added.

BAE Systems Digital Intelligence head of diversity and inclusion, Theresa Palmer, argued that neurodiverse employees enhance the firm by bringing advantages such as “better pattern recognition, trending, creativity and innovation.”