New Ivanti Vulnerability Observed as Widespread Security Concerns Grow

Timeline showing number of CVE-2024-22024 scanning requests per day. Source:Akamai

Akamai commented: “So far, we have only been seeing payloads similar to the original proof-of-concept (PoC) [exploit] published by watchTowr.” WatchTowr, a red teaming firm, conducted a proof-of-concept experiment to see how threat actors could exploit CVE-2024-22024. The company published its result on February 9. On the same day, the Shadowserver Foundation said it observed over 3900 Ivanti endpoints vulnerable to CVE-2024-22024.

We have added improvements to our Ivanti Connect Secure VPN scans to better detect unpatched versions vulnerable to CVE-2024-22024 (~3900 found) & CVE-2024-21887 (~ 1000 found). IP data shared in https://t.co/qxv0Gv5ELc



CVE-2024-22024 geo breakdown: https://t.co/nL8g8wSL50 pic.twitter.com/PuosKSfYhk — Shadowserver (@Shadowserver) February 14, 2024