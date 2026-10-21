A new phishing phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platform, dubbed Athena StealthRoute, has been found to use AI tools to both deliver and conceal phishing attacks.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Abnormal AI first identified Athena StealthRoute-linked infrastructure during an August 2026 phishing campaign.

In the six months to October 9, the firm identified approximately 89,700 attack-related messages containing the platform's distinctive link pattern across around 2,280 organizations in the US and Europe.

Read more: Phishing Dominates as Initial Entry Method for Cyber-Attacks

Of note is the platform’s AI Studio, which offers six specialized workflows for requesting customized phishing lures, supporting materials and benign-looking decoy content.

The broader Athena StealthRoute platform includes a marketplace and link-cloaking capabilities designed to divert security scanners away from malicious destinations.

The researchers noted that Athena StealthRoute illustrates how much of a phishing operation can be packaged and sold as a service without performing credential or token theft itself.