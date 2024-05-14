Read more analysis about the NVD vulnerability backlog: NIST National Vulnerability Database Disruption Sees CVE Enrichment on Hold

NIST Unveils New Consortium to Operate National Vulnerability Database

CISA Launches Vulnrichment Program to Address NVD Challenges The rise in software vulnerability exploits has come as the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the world’s most comprehensive vulnerability database, experiences its most significant crisis in history. After experiencing a vulnerability enrichment slowdown in mid-February 2024, experts working in software security have told Infosecurity that the database run by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) stopped showing new vulnerabilities since May 9. Cybersecurity professionals from the public and private sectors are trying their best to document the three-month-long vulnerability backlog and fill the gaps where they can. Three Months of Vulnerability Backlog Since issues with vulnerability enrichments first emerged on February 12, NIST has analyzed only 4524 of the 14,286 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) received so far this year. Having so many unanalyzed vulnerabilities means attackers have an opportunity to exploit them. Speaking to Infosecurity at the RSA Conference, Immanuel Chavoya, CEO and Founder of RiskHorizon.ai, said he observed that vulnerabilities that have not yet been fully processed by the NVD were being actively exploited in the wild.

NVD Analysis Slowdown Update - May 8, 2024. Source: Jerry Gamblin, via LinkedIn

Many companies rely on the NVD to perform update and patch cycles. Missing New CVEs Infosecurity has spoken to many experts who noticed that no new vulnerabilities have been uploaded on the NVD for a few days. Software security professionals shared internal Slack conversations from within their community with Infosecurity. The Slack messages between these cybersecurity specialists, including some from within government agencies, show discussions confirming that no new CVEs have been added through the NVD application programmable interface (API) since May 9. Andrey Lukashenkov is head of revenue at Vulners, a website that provides information on security vulnerabilities and exploits. He told Infosecurity that the Vulners website shows that the last fully formed CVE was added by the NVD processing robot on May 9. The issue is also shown on the website of CVE.ICU, a research project that provides a deeper understanding of software vulnerability disclosures. CVE.ICU is run by Jerry Gamblin, a principal engineer at Cisco Threat Detection & Response.

CVEs added to the NVD – May 13, 2024. Source: Jerry Gamblin, via CVE.ICU

The CVE program, run by MITRE, is still running. Format Migration Led to Technical Issues Infosecurity has contacted NIST about the alleged CVE uploading halt. A NIST spokesperson denied any disruption in vulnerability processing. NIST also told Cisco's Gamblin that the issues were due to the NVD migrating to the new CVE JSON format. On May 15, Gamblin shared another NIST spokesperson's statement saying: "We are working to adjust our systems to process the changes made within the CVE list to support the updated 5.1 schema and dataset." The issues should be resolved within a few days. "At least they could have told all the users what they are up to," Lukashenkov commented. Private Firms Fill the NVD Backlog Gap In March, the NVD program manager, Tanya Brewer, announced at VulnCon that NIST would establish a consortium to address challenges in the NVD program. However, Brewer and the NVD have remained vague about the cause of the disruption. At the time of writing, the consortium has not been officially launched, and its mention has been removed from the NVD website. In the meantime, many software security professionals, including Garrity and Chavoya, have been trying to keep track of the vulnerability backlog by publishing regular updates on the number of unanalyzed vulnerabilities. Others are also attempting to fill the vulnerability analysis gap. RiskHorizon.ai, for instance, launched the NVD Backlog Tracker, a free visibility platform covering the vulnerabilities unprocessed by the NVD.

RisHorizon.ai's NVD Backlog Tracker platform. Source: RiskHorizon.ai