NTT DATA and Conferma Pay Partner to Deliver Secure, Virtual Payment Comms to Hotels

Global IT innovator NTT DATA and payments technology provider Conferma Pay have announced a partnership to bring secure, digital virtual payment communications to hotels.

The news comes at a time when more and more companies are seeking to implement contact-free payment processes to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 whilst also bolstering payment security and safety.

NTT DATA and Conferma Pay said they have combined to ensure virtual payments reach hotels securely in a digital manner, removing the reliance on traditional paper-based methods such as faxing.

Reception desks will be directed to a digital billing portal when confirming rooms booked with virtual payments, automating the virtual card delivery, removing the need for manual offline chargebacks, eliminating card exposure and tightening payment security.

Furthermore, hotel staff will no longer manually process payments or key card numbers into their merchant terminals. The check-in and check-out process is streamlined with a simplified, touchless experience.

Akihiro Ishizuka, head of global payments and services division at NTT DATA, said: “Payment innovation has accelerated like never before, creating the opportunity for a more efficient and highly secure virtual payment model. Partnering with Conferma Pay is a step forward in our commitment to provide travelers with a frictionless payment experience during check-in. This new integration will streamline the process considerably by reducing manual rekeying of payment data.”

Kelly Cleeton, senior director, global business development at Conferma Pay, added: “The solution we developed with the help of NTT DATA provides another layer of security and enhances the payment experience for our partner travel management companies and their clients.”