NTT Signs Deal to Acquire WhiteHat Security

Once the deal is closed, WhiteHat Security, which has been in the application security space for 17 years, will continue to operate independently, though it will be a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Security. The combined offerings of the two companies will provide more comprehensive end-to-end solutions, allowing the two companies to address a wide range of enterprise security needs.

Amid the many announcements made at this year’s RSA conference in San Francisco, NTT Security revealed that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire WhiteHat Security , a privately owned application security provider recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the last five years.

According to a press release, “The acquisition enhances NTT Security’s ability to deliver high-performing and effective application security at a global scale.” Together they will deliver security solutions and services for IT infrastructure and critical business applications that protect assets throughout the full life-cycle of digital transformation.

“NTT Security’s overarching goal is to provide comprehensive, game-changing cybersecurity solutions that address the broader needs of digital transformation. WhiteHat is recognized globally as a leader and pioneer in the application security cloud services and DevSecOps spaces,” said Katsumi Nakata, chief executive officer, NTT Security. “By bringing WhiteHat Security into our portfolio we are now well positioned to deliver on our vision of securing a smart and connected society by providing comprehensive security solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformation.”

“WhiteHat has been at the center of application security, providing wide-reaching solutions to its customers and partners, and we will continue to invest in our people and technologies to maintain that leadership,” said Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. “The synergy between our two security-focused companies will enable our partners, customers and prospects to benefit from our combined cybersecurity solutions.”