One Identity Acquires OneLogin

Software company One Identity has acquired identity access management (IAM) solutions provider OneLogin.

News of the acquisition by the Quest Software business was announced yesterday; however, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

One Identity said that combining OneLogin with its existing privileged access management (PAM), identity governance and administration (IGA), and active directory management and security (ADMS) solutions will allow customers “to take a holistic approach to identity security with trusted, proven technology in each major category.”

Together, the customer bases of OneLogin and One Identity cover a vast cross-section of the world’s enterprises. OneLogin manages more than 40 million identities for 5,500 customers, while One Identity takes care of more than 250 million identities for 5,000 organizations.

“Joining One Identity provides us with the ability to further accelerate our growth and provide additional value for both of our [companies’] customers,” said Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. “With OneLogin’s robust unified platform for both workforce and CIAM, combining forces with One Identity’s suite of products including their PAM solution, will allow new and existing customers, on a global scale, to tap into the market’s only unified identity security platform.”

Citing Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations report that found 61% of breaches are caused by the improper management of credentials used to access data and applications, and roughly 70% are linked to the abuse of accounts with “privileged” access, One Identity said that an end-to-end approach to identity security was important to protect the way organizations work.

“With the proliferation of human and machine identities, the race to the cloud and the rise of remote working, identity is quickly becoming the new edge – and protecting identity in an end-to-end manner has never been more important,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity.

“By adding OneLogin to our portfolio, and incorporating it into our cloud-first Unified Identity Security Platform, we can help customers holistically correlate all identities, verify everything before granting access to critical assets and provide real-time visibility into suspicious login activity. With identity at the core, customers can now implement an adaptive zero trust strategy and dramatically improve their overall cybersecurity posture.”