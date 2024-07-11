In today's connected world, organizations of any size are at risk of being breached. Historically, large enterprises were the main targets as they had the budget and necessity to meet compliance standards.

However, small to medium-sized organizations often believed they were too insignificant to be targeted. This mindset has proven dangerous, as hackers frequently seek quick wins by exploiting the perceived vulnerability of smaller companies.

These attacks can lead to data theft, encryption of customer data, and demands for ransoms, usually in untraceable Bitcoin. Even if the ransom is paid, there's no guarantee that hackers will provide the decryption key or keep the breach confidential.

The reputational damage alone can be catastrophic, which is why many enterprises are now prioritizing the implementation of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to safeguard against such threats.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) strongly discourages the payment of ransoms. Their stance, as stated in a May 2024 news article, emphasizes that paying ransoms only encourages more attacks.

Addressing the Market Gap for Accessible PAM Solutions

Small to medium-sized organizations often lack the resources or expertise to implement robust privileged identity management and access controls through a PAM solution.

Fortunately, the market now offers numerous vendors catering specifically to SMEs.

Industry leaders recognize the growing need for accessible PAM solutions, whether these organizations are driven by the necessity to meet increasingly strict compliance standards or the desire to be diligent in their security practices.

These solutions are designed to be more accessible and affordable, without requiring a dedicated team for installation or implementation.

Proactive Threat Protection

Most organizations today conduct phishing attack training and simulations to educate employees on threat identification.

So why not extend this proactive approach to protecting corporate assets?

A PAM tool not only safeguards against external threats but also mitigates internal risks. While some might worry about creating a "Big Brother" atmosphere, the focus should be on protection.

Implementing a PAM solution demonstrates trust in your IT team by providing a safety net that can exonerate them in case of suspicious activity, proving that actions were not malicious or even committed by them.

What Small to Medium-Sized Organizations Should Expect From a PAM Solution

So, what can you expect from a PAM solution for small to medium-sized organizations?

Seamless integration: Look for a solution that integrates simplicity, security and compliance effortlessly.

Comprehensive protection: A good PAM solution controls access to critical systems and sensitive information, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Regulatory compliance: It provides the necessary controls and audit trails for privileged access, helping you meet stringent requirements such as GDPR, HIPAA or PCI DSS.

Insider threat mitigation: By restricting access to authorized individuals, it minimizes the risk of internal abuse or data theft.

Credential management: It ensures the secure storage and management of privileged credentials, preventing insecure sharing and unauthorized access.

Simplified Implementation and Management

Small to medium-sized organizations do not need all the complex and convoluted setup required for a traditional PAM solution.

This is why One Identity developed a solution that caters specifically to small to medium-sized organizations and their PAM needs.

Now businesses of any size can access session monitoring and recording, logging all activities conducted with privileged accounts to aid in forensic analysis during security incidents.

These solutions are scalable, adapting to evolving business needs and IT infrastructure changes without the hassle of managing on-premises infrastructure. They also minimize management overhead for IT teams by handling regular updates, patches, and maintenance, easing the burden on internal resources.

Cost-Effective Deployment

Offering a SaaS solution ensures quick implementation, allowing organizations to establish robust privileged access management without significant delays.

Additionally, this approach promotes cost-efficiency through a subscription-based model, reducing upfront costs and eliminating the need for substantial investments in hardware or dedicated personnel.

Conclusion

Implementing a PAM solution tailored for small to medium-sized enterprises is no longer a daunting task.

With accessible, affordable, and scalable options now available in the market, organizations can effectively protect their critical assets from both external threats and insider risks.

By embracing proactive security measures and leveraging modern PAM technologies, small to medium-sized enterprises can safeguard their data, comply with regulatory requirements and maintain operational continuity without unnecessary complexity or resource burdens.

For more information on how to implement PAM into your small to medium-sized organization, discover proactive PAM solutions today.