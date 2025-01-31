International Operation Dismantles Cracked and Nulled Cybercrime Hubs

A major law enforcement operation has taken down two of the world’s largest cybercrime forums, Cracked and Nulled. The global operation was led by German authorities and supported by eight countries, including the US, France and Australia, as well as Europol. It took place from 28-30 January, 2025. The action, named Operation Talent, enabled authorities to seize critical infrastructure used by the forums, including 17 servers, 12 domains and 50 electronic devices. The seized servers have also provided law enforcement with information on the approximately 10 million users of Cracked and Nulled. This includes users’ email addresses, IP addresses and communication histories, which will provide a basis for further investigations. Visitors to each of the websites are now greeted with an Operation Talent banner.

Source: Europol

Other associated services taken down included a financial processor named Sellix, which was used by Cracked, and a hosting service called StarkRDP, which was promoted on both platforms. Additionally, two individuals suspected of involvement in running the sites were arrested and seven properties searched. Germany's central criminal investigation agency (Bundeskriminalamt) said the suspects are German citizens aged 29 and 32. Investigators estimate that the suspects earned €1m ($1.04m) in criminal profits. A total of eight people have been identified who are believed to have been directly involved in the operation of the criminal trading platforms, including the two arrested suspects. Approximately €300,000 ($312,369) in cash and cryptocurrencies were also seized by law enforcement in the action. Cracked.io made an announcement on its Telegram channel regarding the takedown on January 29 at 20.13 GMT, telling its subscribers: “Cracked.io has been seized under operation talent with specific reasons being undisclosed. We are still waiting for the official court documentation from the data centre and the domain host. We will inform you guys further on those details once we have it.”