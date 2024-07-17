Understanding NullBulge, the New AI-Fighting 'Hacktivist' Group

NullBulge is a new threat actor emerged in Spring 2024, targeting AI-centric applications and games.

The group claimed on July 12 to have stolen and leaked over a terabyte of data from Disney’s internal Slack channels.

In a new report, cybersecurity provider SentinelOne shared some of the techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs) of this so-called ‘hacktivist’ group.

NullBulge’s Emergence: Hacktivists Seeking Financial Gain

According to SentinelLabs, SentinelOne’s threat intelligence service, NullBulge, appeared between April and June 2024.

It maintains a public-facing presence on social media platforms like X and 4chan, where it claims to be a hacktivist group “protecting artists around the world” against AI. It also claims to be uninterested in profit, although SentinelOne observed malicious activities that may indicate otherwise.

However, Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at ImmuniWeb, believes the Disney hack it is more likely to be a financially motivated attack than an act of hacktivism.

“Hacktivists are highly unlikely to run operations of such scale to protect intellectual property and the rights of artists,” he said.

Given the volume and nature of the reportedly compromised data, it may rather be exploited to blackmail Disney, similar to the notoriously devastating Sony hack.

He added that another plausible motivation for the attack could be censoring certain movies, topics or ideas from Disney’s digital content, suggesting a politically rather than morally driven act.

Data Leak Sites Active

NullBulge has multiple active data leak sites (DLS). The first two, nullbulge[.]com and nullbulge[.]onion, went live in late May 2024.

As of July 2024, the nullbulge[.]se and nullbulge[.]co domains are active and updated on an ongoing basis.

The group also has a history of selling infostealer logs from their custom stealer and stolen OpenAI API keys on the cracked[.]io underground forum, suggesting that protecting artists’ rights is not their sole motivation.

There has been some reporting that the group claims to be of Russian origin. However, this has been disputed by Rafe Pilling, director of threat intelligence at Secureworks.

“We have no evidence of their claim of being Russian,” he said. “We usually see these groups focused on crime for financial gain. The language on the X feed feels more like an English speaker. One reason they may be making this claim is to give the impression that they are outside of Western law enforcement jurisdiction.”

SentinelLabs researchers noted that NullBulge demonstrates a shift in the ransomware ecosystem where actors adopt hacktivist causes for financial gain.

AI Supply Chain Attacks on GitHub and Hugging Face

In May and June 2024, NullBulge carried out a series of malicious campaigns targeting the supply chain of AI tools and platforms.

Its first targets were users in AI-centric applications and gaming communities.

For these campaigns, NullBulge typically follows a ‘poisoning the well’ approach.

This means that the group targets the software supply chain by weaponizing code in publicly available repositories on GitHub and Hugging Face, leading victims to import malicious libraries, or through mod packs used by gaming and modeling software.

These campaigns included the compromise of the ComfyUI_LLMVISION extension on GitHub and the distribution of malicious code through BeamNG mods on Hugging Face and Reddit, such as the maliciously crafted tools ‘SillyTavern Character Generator’ and ‘Image Description with Claude Models and GPT-4 Vision.’