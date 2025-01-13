New Ransomware Group Uses AI to Develop Nefarious Tools

A new ransomware group dubbed FunkSec, which emerged in late 2024, has claimed to have targeted 85 victims in December alone, according to Check Point Research (CPR).

In a January 10 report, CPR noted that FunkSec operators appear to use AI-assisted malware development.

CPR noted that this AI capability can enable even inexperienced actors to quickly produce and refine advanced tools.

Publicly Available Information About FunkSec

Presenting itself as a new ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation, FunkSec appears to have no known connections to previously identified ransomware gangs.

Little information is currently available about its origins or operations.

Check Point indicated that the group uses double extortion tactics, combining data theft with encryption to pressure victims into paying ransoms.

While largely unknown before December 2024, the group published victim data for over 85 organizations that month, surpassing the activity of all other ransomware groups.

The group's data leak site reveals victims spanning all continents.

Despite the high number of victims, a significant portion of the group's leaked datasets appear to be recycled from previous hacktivism campaigns, raising questions about the authenticity of their claims.