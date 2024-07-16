Hacktivist Groups Target Romania Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Security researchers have observed increased geopolitical DDoS attacks against Romania.

The data comes from recent research conducted by ASERT, which also noted that these attacks span various industries and involve multiple hacktivist groups, including CyberDragon and the Cyber Army of Russia among others.

According to an advisory published today by the company, the attacks began escalating on June 2 2024, coinciding with Romania’s potential transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

On that day, Romanian websites reportedly suffered 352 direct-path attacks. The number of attacks remained elevated throughout June, peaking at 1016 attacks on June 5.