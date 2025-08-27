Researchers Discover First Reported AI-Powered Ransomware

In what is reportedly a world-first, ESET researchers have discovered PrompLock, a generative AI-powered ransomware implant currently in development.

The researchers described it as the “first known AI-powered ransomware.” It utilizes generative AI to execute attacks via a freely available large language model (LLM) that operates locally through an application programming interface (API).

However, ESET emphasized that PromptLock was not observed in actual attacks and is instead considered a proof-of-concept (PoC) or a work in progress.

PromptLock AI Ransomware Characteristics

According to an August 26 report published by ESET, the PromptLock ransomware was developed in Golang and has been observed in both Windows and Linux variants submitted to VirusTotal.

What sets this malware apart is its use of OpenAI’s locally hosted gpt-oss:20b model through the Ollama API to dynamically generate malicious Lua scripts, which are then executed on infected systems.

Rather than downloading the entire multi-gigabyte model, the attacker establishes a proxy or tunnel from the compromised network to a remote server running the Ollama API with the model preloaded.

This approach aligns with the ‘Internal Proxy’ technique (MITRE ATT&CK T1090.001), a tactic increasingly adopted in contemporary cyberattacks for evasion and persistence, said ESET researchers in a thread on X.