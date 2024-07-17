Paris 2024 Olympics Face Escalating Cyber-Threats

Cybersecurity analysts have warned of a significant uptick in cyber-threats targeting the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to a recent report by FortiGuard Labs, cybercriminals have been intensifying their efforts for more than a year, gearing up with sophisticated tools and tactics aimed at exploiting the global event.

The research, published today, reveals a substantial surge in darknet activity, with an 80-90% increase observed between the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

“As the 2024 Olympics approach, cybersecurity risks are at an all-time high,” commented Zendata CEO, Narayana Pappu.

“We saw nearly 450 million cyber-attacks during the Tokyo Olympics, and with advancements in technology, these threats have only grown more sophisticated. Attendees must be vigilant about several key data security risks.”

One of the primary concerns highlighted in the report is the proliferation of phishing kits tailored for the Olympics. These kits enable even amateur cybercriminals to craft deceptive emails and websites, tricking unsuspecting users into divulging personal information or downloading malware.

Such attacks are further compounded by the emergence of fake ticketing platforms and fraudulent merchandise sites, posing significant financial risks to attendees and undermining public trust.

Moreover, the report identifies a rise in hacktivist activities, particularly from groups with geopolitical agendas aiming to disrupt the Olympics for political motives. These groups, including those from Russia and Belarus, are leveraging the event’s international prominence to amplify their messages through cyber disruptions.

Read more on similar operations: Hacktivist Collective NoName057 Strikes European Targets

“In a worst-case scenario, these attacks could provoke real-world violence or significantly disrupt the Olympic Games and democratic processes in France,” warned Stephen Kowski, field CTO at Pleasanton. “Proactively combating disinformation with robust defenses and public awareness is critical.”

As the Paris Olympics draw near, cybersecurity experts also emphasized the importance of vigilance and preparedness.

“Organizations need to implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect themselves,” said Patrick Tiquet, vice president of security and architecture at Keeper Security. “This includes advanced encryption methods, stringent access controls and regular security audits to safeguard data and systems.”

Further recommendations include deploying endpoint protection on all devices, exercising caution with public Wi-Fi and implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) across systems.