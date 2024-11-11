Pensioners Warned Over Winter Fuel Payment Scam Texts

Scammers have hijacked another popular news story to increase the effectiveness of a phishing campaign – in this case, one related to the UK Government’s recently announced cut to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

UK policing group, the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) Network, urged the elderly to be on the lookout for texts claiming to come from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) or the Home Office.

“The scam includes a link that directs users to a fake government website designed to gather personal information. The messages contain links where you may be asked to provide personal details or make a payment,” ROCU explained.

“You should never click on the link, provide any personal details including bank details or make any sort of payment.”

Various recipients of smishing texts from scammers have published warnings about the content on X (formerly Twitter).

Most encourage the user to click on a link to complete their ‘application’ for a winter fuel subsidy by a specific deadline, claiming that all British citizens can apply.

“Scammers are targeting older people with texts offering alternative Winter Fuel Payments. Remember, the UK Government will never ask for your personal or banking details by text,” said the commissioner for older people for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch.

“Stay vigilant, protect your info, and share this warning.”