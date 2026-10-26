PHP Publishes Mitigation Advice for New RCE Flaw

The maintainers of the popular PHP programming language have warned of a new remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability, but claimed it’s likely to affect a relatively small share of the userbase.

In an advisory published on October 23, the PHP security team said that CVE-2026-115560 would not be patched until the next release, as the conditions needed to exploit it will not be present in most environments.

“The issue can only occur under an unusual combination of configuration and application code. An application must set session.serialize_handler to php_binary or php_serialize in its configuration and then switch it to php at runtime with ini_set() before calling session_start(),” it explained.

“Session upload progress must also still be enabled. Applications that never change the serialize handler at runtime can keep the feature enabled.”

Read more on PHP: PHP2Shell Exploitation Attempt Detected by Amazon Four Days Before Vulnerability Disclosure

System administrators are urged to put in place the mitigation recommended on October 21 in PHP’s advisory for CVE-2026-109619, one of two maximum severity flaws issued last week.

“We suggest you set session.upload_progress.enabled=0 until the next regular bugfix release, to fully protect from an unlikely RCE vector,” it said.

“If you applied it [last week], keep it in place and no further action is needed.”

More Work for Security Teams

Last week saw widespread website outages as administrators scrambled to patch the maximum severity zero days (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619), collectively known as “P2PShell.”

Mike Lyborg, CISO at Swimlane, argued that new flaw needs a “precise response” after days of disruption in many organizations because of PHP2Shell.

“Keeping services running through successive warnings takes coordination that holds up after everyone’s exhausted,” he added. “Across organizations responding to PHP last week, the next bottleneck could be a handoff between the people assessing risk and those authorized to change a live service.”

Their efforts were given an added urgency after details of the vulnerabilities were accidentally disclosed a day before the patches were due to be released.

Amazon Web Services subsequently revealed that an unknown threat actor tried to exploit the bugs four days before they were officially published. It remains unclear how they managed to get hold of the information needed to attempt such an attack.

PHP is used in around 70% of global websites, including content management systems (CMS) like WordPress, Drupal, Joomla and Magento, making the patching of P2PShell a major global endeavor.

Last week saw widespread website outages as administrators scrambled to patch the maximum severity zero days (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619), collectively known as “P2PShell.”