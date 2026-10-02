A Dutch cybersecurity non-profit has revealed how it was compromised in an agentic AI attack that exploited two zero-day flaws in its helpdesk platform.

The Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure (DIVD) is staffed by volunteers and dedicated to ethically disclosing flaws it finds in systems to “make the digital world safer.”

However, it became a target itself last week after noticing suspicious activity on September 24.

In a LinkedIn post on September 30, the organization revealed that its attackers exploited two zero-days in Zammad.

“Used together, they allowed the attackers to hijack sessions, run code remotely and escalate privileges from the Zammad user to root, in seconds, due to the agentic part of this hack,” it said. “From there they were able to access other services and read and exfiltrate data. We urge everyone using any version of Zammad to update to version 7 or take it offline as soon as possible.”

The vulnerabilities exploited in the attack are remote code execution bug CVE-2026-102489 and elevation of privileges flaw CVE-2026-102490, both of which have a CVSS score of 9.4 when chained.

Read more on agentic AI attacks: Threat Actors Uses Agentic AI to Rapidly Compromise Cloud Target

Fortunately, DIVD’s security expertise meant it was able to contain the threat.

“Thanks to proper network segmentation and the actions of our IT and incident response team after detection, we were able to stop the attackers from going deeper into our systems and network,” it explained. “Unfortunately, some of the damage was already done.”

A separate casefile on the incident explained that volunteer data including DIVD email addresses and possibly contact details was compromised, increasing the risk that malicious actors may try to impersonate DIVD staff.

AI Agent to Blame

On investigating, it became clear that AI was used in the attack, DIVD continued.

“[Logs] show the attacker’s scripts contain notes where the agent justifies its own actions, explaining why what it’s doing is okay and really not phishing, something a human attacker wouldn’t bother with,” it said.

“It supports our assessment that this is an agentic AI-powered attack. We can’t share more for now without getting in the way of the investigation.”

Tim Burke, CEO of managed IT service provider Quest Technology Management, warned that AI-driven attacks are compressing detection and response timelines.

“For companies without a dedicated SOC, continuous monitoring and visibility matter more. Someone still needs to know what is happening in the environment and be able to act quickly,” he told Infosecurity.

“The broader point is that AI does not replace the fundamentals. It makes patching, monitoring, access controls, air-gapped/immutable data storage, segmentation, and incident response even more important.”

Burke said network segmentation was key to limiting the damage in cases like this, preventing access from spreading across the broader environment.

“The first hour should focus on containment: isolate affected systems, restrict compromised accounts or credentials, block suspicious connections, and stop further movement while the team determines what happened,” he added.

“Organizations should know in advance who has the authority to take those containment actions. Delays matter more when attack activity happens at machine speed.”