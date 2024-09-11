Poland's Supreme Court Blocks Pegasus Spyware Probe

In Poland, the investigation into the previous government’s use of the Pegasus spyware could be blocked.

The probe, which was supposed to be conducted by a parliamentary commission, was one of the promises of Poland’s new ruling coalition led by Donald Tusk when it came to power in December 2023.

Tusk Promised a Pegasus Investigation When Elected

In February 2024, a special parliamentary commission was established to investigate the use of Pegasus, which, according to Poland’s current justice minister, was used on almost 600 people between 2017 and 2022. Those targets included opponents of the Law and Justice (PiS) government.

Subsequently, Zbigniew Bogucki, a Polish MP and member of PiS, led a group of MPs to introduce a resolution against the probe.

In their motion, the PiS MPs claimed that the vaguely defined scope of the commission’s activities rendered the investigation unconstitutional.

On September 10, 2024, Bogucki announced that the Constitutional Tribunal (TK), Poland’s Supreme Court, ruled the investigation unconstitutional.

“Therefore from the moment the judgment is announced, this commission must cease its activities,” Bogucki said on X.