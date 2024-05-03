Indonesia is a Spyware Haven, Amnesty International Finds

Indonesia has become a hub for spyware and surveillance tools that threaten citizens’ rights and privacy, Amnesty International has found.

Building on existing research into the sale of surveillance technologies to Indonesia, the NGO has conducted a months-long investigation in collaboration with several media outlets in Switzerland, Greece, Israel and Indonesia.

Amnesty International found evidence of extensive sales and deployment of highly invasive spyware and other surveillance technologies in Indonesia between 2017 and 2023.



These tools came primarily from Israel, Greece, Singapore, and Malaysia. They include Q Cyber Technologies (linked to NSO Group), the Intellexa consortium (owner of the Predator spyware), Saito Tech (aka Candiru), FinFisher and its wholly owned subsidiary Raedarius M8 Sdn Bhd, and Wintego Systems.

Amnesty said, “Indonesia is relying on a murky ecosystem of surveillance suppliers, brokers, and resellers that obscures the sale and transfer of surveillance technology.”

Indonesia’s Government Agencies Involved

Indonesian government agencies have been identified as some of the buyers of these controversial tools. These include the Indonesian National Police (Kepala Kepolisian Negara Republik) and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (Badan Siber dan Sandi Negara).