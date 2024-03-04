Predator Spyware Targeted Mobile Phones in New Countries

The Predator spyware, at the heart of the Predator Files affair in 2023, is still used in many countries, according to cybersecurity provider Recorded Future.

The spyware developer Cytrox and its umbrella organization Intellexa were associated with human rights violations by the Predator Files, a media project launched in September 2023 and coordinated by the European Investigative Collaborations.

However, in a new report published on March 1, 2024, Insikt Group, Recorded Future’s threat intelligence team, discovered new campaigns targeting mobile phones in several countries with the Predator spyware.

Specifically, the threat researchers identified evidence of the likely continued use of Predator within at least 11 countries: Angola, Armenia, Botswana, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Oman, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

This is the first time Predator use has been identified in Botswana and the Philippines.

No Need for Major Changes Within Predator Infrastructure

In the report, Recorded Future’s Insikt Group described a new multi-tiered Predator delivery infrastructure network consisting of delivery servers, upstream servers, and infrastructure.

The firm assessed that this new infrastructure is “highly likely associated with Predator customers,” suggesting that the spyware operators have not ceased selling their product following the Predator Files.

Instead, they’ve continued operating by implementing minimal changes to their mode of operation.

The new multi-tiered infrastructure network includes: