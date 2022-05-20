Pro-Russian Hackers Hit Critical Government Websites in Italy

Pro-Russian hackers have targeted the websites of various Italian institutions and government ministries, law enforcement said on Friday.

The attack, which began on Thursday evening and was still in progress as of Friday early afternoon, was reportedly confirmed by Italy’s Postal Police.

The attack was launched at around 20:00 GMT on Thursday by the hacker group "Killnet," Italian cyber-security group Yarix said in a statement.

Among the approximately 50 institutions reportedly hit are Italy’s superior council of the judiciary, its customs agency and its foreign affairs, education and cultural heritage ministries.

On Friday, shortly before 12pm GMT, Italy’s embassy in London tweeted that the websites of the country’s foreign ministry and all its embassies had been hit and were currently inoperable: