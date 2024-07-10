Russian Media Uses AI-Powered Software to Spread Disinformation

Russian state-sponsored media organization RT, formerly Russia Today, has used AI-powered software to create authentic-looking social media personas en masse for the last two years.

The software, known as Meliorator, is an AI-enabled bot farm generation and management software that has been used to disseminate disinformation on social media about several countries, including the US, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Ukraine and Israel.

This according to a joint advisory published on July 9 by several government agencies in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

The Meliorator campaign was observed as early as 2022. Although the tool was only identified on X, the analysis indicated that the developers intended to expand its functionality to other social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Meliorator has been used to spread disinformation on various topics, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

These included videos in which President Putin justified Russia’s actions in Ukraine and claimed that some regions of Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania were “gifts” to those countries from the Russian forces that liberated them from Nazi control during World War II.

Meliorator’s Features

Meliorator offers a range of features, including:

Use of AI to creating authentic appearing social media personas en masse

Deploying typical social media content

Mirroring disinformation of other bot personas

Perpetuating the use of pre-existing false narratives to amplify malign foreign influence

Formulating messages to include the topic and framing based on the specific archetype of the bot

The software package includes an administrator panel called ‘Brigadir’ and a back-end seeding tool called ‘Taras.’

The Meliorator developers used Redmine, a free and open-source web application designed for project management, to build it.

Typically, Meliorator users connect via virtual network computing (VNC) connections.

According to an associated US Department of Justice (DoJ) press release, the bot farm created with Meliorator was developed by an individual identified as Individual A. This person worked as the deputy editor-in-chief at RT.

How Russian Media Uses Meliorator

On Meliorator, the false identities created as a basis for the bots are called ‘souls’ and automated scenarios or actions that can be implemented on behalf of the bots are called ‘thoughts.’

The personas associated with the Meliorator tool are capable of the following actions: