School-Aged Students Urged to Consider New Cyber Qualification

A leading UK cybersecurity body has launched its first entry-level cybersecurity qualification designed to provide those aged 14+ with a pathway into the industry.

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) announced the Level 3 Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) this morning.

Originally introduced by Qufaro in 2016, the CyberEPQ is designed to provide those interested in a career in the sector with a clear route to success, from apprenticeships to university and onwards to full employment.

Students take 10 core modules and up to three specialist modules and are encouraged to develop their time and project management skills. Module topics include History of Computing and Cryptography, Cybercrime, Incident Response Management and Human Aspects of Cyber Security.

Those who enroll will be able to access CIISec’s development program, which is designed to support individuals at every stage of their careers, from apprenticeships onwards.

“This qualification provides a springboard for individuals to start their careers, and, embedded within our development programme, it will help individuals to understand exactly what skills are needed to progress in their roles,” argued CIISec CEO Amanda Finch.

“From digital investigation professionals to system architects and testers and cryptographers to risk management professionals, the variety of roles available in the industry is vast and there are opportunities out there for everyone. This qualification will play a key role in attracting a fresh pool of talent, which the industry so desperately needs to keep up with evolving cyber-threats.”

According to the most recent estimates, global skills shortages now stand at 2.7 million workers, including 33,000 in the UK.

There are no formal entry requirements for the CyberEPQ, although students must be at least 14-years-old, and it’s recommended they have studied at Level Two, which is GCSE level or equivalent. The course is worth up to 28 UCAS points and is the equivalent of half an A-level.